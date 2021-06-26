Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.37 Million in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Coty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $47,668,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

