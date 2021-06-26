Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,067 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

