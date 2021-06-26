Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 121 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the first quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $66,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 405,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $216,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $356.00 and a 12-month high of $776.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

