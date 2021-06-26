Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 7,572 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

