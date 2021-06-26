Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,651 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

FNV stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

