TrumpCoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $486,610.77 and approximately $1,765.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00198167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005831 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.