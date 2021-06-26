Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 791,187 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 219,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 295,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,329. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

