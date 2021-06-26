Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) vs. IDT (NYSE:IDT) Critical Comparison

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and IDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 1.04 $608.45 million $0.63 7.70 IDT $1.35 billion 0.69 $21.43 million N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.70% 19.50% 7.80% IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and IDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDT beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services. The company also provides BiP, an all-access communication service application; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud data storage service; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to view and pay their bills, access packages, and make transactions; Turkcell Academy identifies training needs and provides trainings in areas of employee development; and Kopilot, an application that offers car driving experience with various features. In addition, it offers digital business, techfin, big data processing, business intelligence applications, location based services and platforms, customer relationship management and solutions, network management solutions, value added services, mobile financial systems, IPTV services, mobile marketing solutions, Internet of Things, geographic information systems, voice identification, AR/VR, 5G infrastructure projects, campaign management systems, image and video processing based on artificial intelligence, text analysis, suggestion engines, voice analytics, robot assistants, robotics process automation, mobile analytical platforms, digital broadcast solutions, content delivery network solutions, over-the-top, and block chain solutions; artificial intelligence in health, learning and education applications solutions; trades in electricity; consumer financing and insurance agency; and property investments services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name. The net2phone segment provides Unified Communications as a Service, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

