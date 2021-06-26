Tutor Perini Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 876 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the average volume of 82 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TPC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

