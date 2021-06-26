Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.88 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

