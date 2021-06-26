UBS Group AG Purchases 4,535 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Saia worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

