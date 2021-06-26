UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

