UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.