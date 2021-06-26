UBS Group AG Sells 112,669 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 112,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

