UBS Group AG Sells 3,075 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $39.40 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.81, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

