UBU Finance (UBU) Achieves Market Cap of $865,184.48

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. UBU Finance has a market cap of $865,184.48 and approximately $71,754.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00583871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00037792 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,665,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,428,003 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars.

