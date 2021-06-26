UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. UMB Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. 639,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,780. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

