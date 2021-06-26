Unicly Mystic Axies Collection 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,736.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $2.78 million and $4,736.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00163876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.94 or 1.00252188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

