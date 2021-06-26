Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,259 ($55.64) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

