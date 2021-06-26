United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,256 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

