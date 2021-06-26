Unitrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $960,152.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $960,152.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00053172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00594353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

