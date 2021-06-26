Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,278 shares.The stock last traded at $16.18 and had previously closed at $16.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.