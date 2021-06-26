Utrust Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $86.28 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00052210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00572414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.