V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

