Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.97. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

