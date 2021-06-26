Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.43% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $15.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

