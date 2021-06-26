Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

