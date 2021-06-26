Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,156 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

