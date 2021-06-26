Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,748 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.