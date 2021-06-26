Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $4,028,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $3,146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

