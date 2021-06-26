VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,644,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.19. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.