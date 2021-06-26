Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 603% compared to the typical daily volume of 778 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.62.

