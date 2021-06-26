Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 200.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $180.45 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $115.74 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.94.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

