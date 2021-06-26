Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 1,063 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $23,439.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,039.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.14. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

