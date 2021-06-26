Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VECO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 439,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

