Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,652.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $20.24 or 0.00064512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $43.51 million and approximately $15,652.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00574115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars.

