ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives $49.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.14.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.