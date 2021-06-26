ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.33. ViewRay shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 6,317 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

