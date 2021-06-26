Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Truist began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.86.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.