VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. Research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 235.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

