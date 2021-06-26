Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 378,935 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.