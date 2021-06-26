Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. 470,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

