Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €245.00 ($288.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €215.95 ($254.06) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €223.14.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

