Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 240 price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 227.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

