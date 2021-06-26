Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 245 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 245 price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 227.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

