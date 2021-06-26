Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $207.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.33.

NYSE VMC opened at $177.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

