W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of W.W. Grainger worth $283,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.33.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $442.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $291.22 and a one year high of $479.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

