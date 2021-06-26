Webster Financial Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

WBS opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

