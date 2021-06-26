Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

