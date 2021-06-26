Wedbush Securities Inc Acquires 2,038 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,038 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,044.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,800 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,508.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,750 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $147,066.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 666 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,270.06.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc bought 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

NYSE JMP opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

